Meet Abu Abdullah: The Saudi man who married 53 times in 43 years

Abu Abdullah, a Saudi man, has claimed to have been married 53 times in 43 years. If true, he is undoubtedly the 'polygamist of the century.'

The 63-year-old man told Saudi-owned television MBC that he is now married to one woman and does not plan to remarry.

“When I married for the first time, I did not plan to marry more than one woman because I was feeling comfortable and had children,” he recalled.

“But after a while, problems happened and I decided to marry again when I was 23 years old and I informed my wife of my decision,” the man known as Abu Abdullah, or father of Abdullah, added.

Apparently, several issues erupted between him and his wives, leading him to marry again.

“I married 53 women over long periods. The first was when I was 20 years and she was six years older than me,” he was quoted in the article.

Rather amusingly, Abdullah mentioned that his shortest marriage lasted only for one night.

While he noted that most of his wives were Saudi, he also stated that some were foreigners, for when he travelled abroad on business.

“I used to stay for three to four months. So I married to protect myself from vice,” Abdullah said. Intercourse between unmarried couples is illegal in Saudi Arabia, as per Shariah law.

Noting that he is currently married only to one woman, Abdullah affirmed that he has no plans to marry again.