'Measures Will Be Taken So No One Dares Violate Our Sovereignty Again': Consul General Of Iran In Mumbai Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh

Mumbai: Following the killing of Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Consul General of Iran in Mumbai, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, has asserted that the Iranian nation remains united "like a clenched fist" in its resolute defence against foreign aggression.

In a wide-ranging interview with ANI, the Consul General addressed the regional escalation and the internal stability of the country.

"Regarding the martyrdom of the great Leader and in appreciation of the great nation of Iran, the scenario that can be expected from Iran is very clear. We are defending ourselves. As long as we are able to push the enemy back and stabilise the situation, we will continue our resolute and courageous defence," Motlagh stated.

Refuting claims of internal instability or irregular succession, he clarified the institutional processes governing the leadership.

"Some individuals are spreading falsehoods in an attempt to portray certain people as the leader, which is incorrect from two perspectives. First, these actions are intended for particular forms of exploitation, each driven by specific motives that I cannot elaborate on here. However, the reality is that the determination of the Leader is not based on individual selection. This matter must proceed through its established institutional mechanism. The process takes place through the Assembly of Experts, whose members themselves are elected through the direct vote of the people," he explained.

Commenting on the resolve of the Iranian public, the Consul General noted, "The people of Iran, as they have always been, stand behind the leadership, the government, and the armed forces, and this remains the case today. I must say that even now, every night people gather in the main squares of their neighbourhoods to demonstrate that they stand behind their country and behind the Islamic Republic."

Motlagh also condemned a recent maritime attack on an Iranian vessel returning from a military exercise in India, which he claimed resulted in significant casualties.

"Tragically, this vessel was attacked in the most unjust manner without any prior warning while it was returning to Iran. As a result of the American attack, more than one hundred of my compatriots--brave soldiers of my country--attained the honourable status of martyrdom," he said.

The diplomat warned that Iran would continue to stand firm against the United States and the Zionist regime to preserve its territorial integrity.

"Iran will take measures in such a way that no one will dare to violate its sovereignty again," he said.

He further criticised the "unjust sanctions" imposed by Washington, particularly those affecting the pharmaceutical sector.

"The United States and Israel claim to stand with the Iranian people. However, the United States has imposed 47 years of sanctions on the Iranian nation. Some of these unjust sanctions have even targeted the pharmaceutical sector, affecting patients with serious illnesses, which is a profoundly inhumane act."

On the role of India, Motlagh expressed hope for cooperation regarding the safety of Indian residents.

"Our expectation from India is that, as soon as conditions permit, they assist us so that, if Indian nationals residing in Iran wish to leave, we can facilitate their departure from the country," he told ANI.

On the state of national unity, he added, "Even if the Iranian people have criticisms regarding certain issues, today they have come together, united like a clenched fist, and stand ready to defend Iran."

