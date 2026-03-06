International Women's Day 2026: Here's To Know Everything About Date, History, Theme & Significance

International Women's Day 2026 | Photo Credit: Canva

Women are a very important aspect of human life. From the creation of life to taking responsibility, their role is inevitable. A woman does a lot of things and makes a lot of sacrifices, whether she works financially or not. In the amount of their relentless work and jobs, we hardly appreciate their efforts and celebrate the contributions they make in everyday life and in society. We celebrate International Women's Day. The significant day is celebrated every year on March 8.

International Women's Day: History

International Women's Day commemorates women's fight for liberation and equality in society. It originated in the early 20th century when 15,000 women decided to fight for better pay and voting rights, leading the Socialist Party of America to declare the first National Women's Day on Feb 28, 1909. It was officially proposed by Clara Zetkin at the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen.

The first official International Women’s Day was celebrated in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland on March 19, 1911. However, the women's fight was not over. On March 8, 1917, Russian women fought for peace and bread, which led to the revolution. Many years later, the United Nations officially recognised March 8 as International Women’s Day, turning it into a globally observed event.

Significance of International Women's Day

International Women's Day not only highlights the importance of gender equality and women’s rights across the world, it also serves as a reminder of the progress made in empowering women while also acknowledging the challenges that still exist. On this day, various events, campaigns, and discussions are organised globally to raise awareness about women’s issues and promote equal opportunities.

International Women's Day: 2026 Theme

The theme of International Women's Day changes every year. This year's theme is "Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls." The 2026 theme focuses on equality for all women.

