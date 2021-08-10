'Meal for the entire town, pls': McDonalds Australia receives huge takeaway order worth Rs 1.86 lakh

Employees at a McDonald's outlet in Australia were shocked when they received a huge order worth AUD 3,400 (roughly Rs 1.86 lakh.) The entire list of items consisted of more than 300 burgers and over 100 drinks.

Shared on a Facebook group for McDonald's employees, the image was widely circulated on social media. In the image, we can see only a part of the order which is appearing on the screen. There were orders for 70 Angus clubhouse burgers, along with one cheeseburger with no pickles. The customer also ordered 39 medium McFamily boxes, which came up to an additional 234 burgers in the order. There were also 39 McNuggets and 69 large fries included in the order.

One intriguing thought to look here is the one patron so particular about no pickles in their cheeseburger among the bulk order. What do you think?