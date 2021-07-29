K-pop boy band BTS help McDonald’s earn more than Rs 16,000 crore profit with its special meal

McDonald's posted better-than-expected sales in the second quarter as dining rooms reopened and new products like the Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a BTS meal collaboration drew customers.

Revenue jumped 57 per cent to nearly $5.9 billion in the April-June period. That beat Wall Street's forecast of $5.6 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Global same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, rose 40.5 per cent from the same period a year ago. It was an easy comparison; the second quarter of 2020 was the low point of the pandemic for McDonald's, when lockdowns shuttered stores and sales plunged 30 per cent.

But even compared with 2019, a year before the pandemic hit the US, same-store sales were up 7 per cent.

The Chicago burger giant had a net income of $2.2 billion (Rs 1,63,47,21,00,000) for the second quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $2.37 per share. That was well above the $2.11 that Wall Street had forecast.

This was a result of its collaboration with K-pop boy band BTS in April 2021.

The meal comprised of 10 pieces of chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Coke and (in a first for the US), sweet chilli and Cajun dip. The sauces were inspired by recipes from McDonald's restaurants in South Korea.

With PTI inputs