 MEA Slams Pakistan Over PoJK Unrest, Says 90 Civilians Killed In 'Brutality' By Forces
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MEA Slams Pakistan Over PoJK Unrest, Says 90 Civilians Killed In 'Brutality' By Forces

India on Tuesday criticised Pakistan over the situation in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that 90 civilians were killed in actions by Pakistani forces. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the recent local elections in PoJK a “farce” and urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable while demanding action against cross-border terrorism.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, August 04, 2026, 06:38 PM IST
MEA Slams Pakistan Over PoJK Unrest, Says 90 Civilians Killed In 'Brutality' By Forces
MEA Slams Pakistan Over PoJK Unrest, Says 90 Civilians Killed In 'Brutality' By Forces | X

New Delhi [India], August 4: India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for its continued oppression of civilians in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which has seen the death of at least 90 civilians, urging the international community to hold Pakistan accountable.

The remarks were made by the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a bilateral press briefing in the national capital on Tuesday.

When asked about calls for a shutdown in Pakistani universities as the anniversary approaches of the abrogation of Article 370, Jaiswal said, "Regarding the question on August 5, first, let us focus on what's happening in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. 90 people have been killed in the brutality by the Pakistani forces and the international community must take and must hold Pakistan accountable for these atrocities."

MEA spokesperson, in his remarks, slammed the recently conducted so-called elections in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, urging the global community to pay heed to the atrocities committed by the Pakistani establishment against civilians.

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"This so-called local election in PoK is a complete farce. The real happening is that of public protests and wanton killings by Pakistani forces. Such hollow exercises cannot hide reality."

He also doubled down on Pakistan to take strong action against cross-border terrorism while responding to another media query.

The MEA Spokesperson said, "We continue to call upon countries to take strong action against cross-border terrorism and those promoting cross-border terrorism. We call upon Pakistan to take strong action against cross-border terrorism and the terrorist infrastructure that they have on their soil that needs to be dismantled."

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Seven years after the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) present contrasting realities, with the Union Territory witnessing greater stability and development, while PoJK continues to witness allegations of unrest, restrictions, and public protests.

As Jammu and Kashmir continues to witness expanding infrastructure, improved public services, and a relatively peaceful environment following the abrogation of Article 370, residents and political voices in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue to raise concerns over governance, development, economic hardship, and restrictions on civil liberties, highlighting the contrasting trajectories of the two regions over the past seven years.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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