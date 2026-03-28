MEA Dismisses Claims In NYT Report, Says Elon Musk Was Not Part Of Modi–Trump Call

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday dismissed claims that Elon Musk was part of a recent telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Refuting a report by The New York Times, the MEA stated that the call involved only the two leaders.

Official Statement from MEA

“We have seen the story. The telephone conversation on March 24 was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump only,” the MEA said in a statement.

It added that the discussion provided an opportunity to exchange views on the evolving situation in West Asia.

White House Calls Conversation ‘Productive’

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the interaction as “productive,” underlining the strong rapport between the two leaders.

“President Trump has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi,” she said while responding to queries about the reported call.

NYT Report Sparks Speculation

The New York Times had earlier claimed that Elon Musk joined the phone conversation between Modi and Trump, citing two US officials. The report described it as an unusual instance of a private individual participating in a discussion between two heads of state, particularly amid ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Signal of Renewed Trump–Musk Ties

According to the report, Musk’s alleged involvement pointed to improving ties between him and Trump. The two had reportedly fallen out last year after Musk exited a government role linked to the Department of Government Efficiency, where he was tasked with reducing the federal workforce.

However, recent interactions indicate that their relationship may have stabilised.