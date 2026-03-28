Elon Musk Joined Modi-Trump Phone Call On Tuesday On West Asian War: Report

The world’s wealthiest person and entrepreneur Elon Musk joined a phone call held on Tuesday between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump, according to a report by The New York Times.

This was a rare instance of a private citizen joining a call involving two heads of state discussing a wartime crisis, the newspaper said.

“Elon Musk participated in a phone call on Tuesday with President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, an unusual appearance by a private citizen on a call between two heads of state during a wartime crisis,” it said.

The newspaper cited two US officials confirming the claim. However, it was unclear why the Tesla founder joined the call or what he said during it, the report added.

“President Trump has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and this was a productive conversation,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said when asked for comment.

The inclusion of Musk indicates that he may have returned to better terms with Trump after their fallout, primarily over Musk criticising Trump’s “one big beautiful bill,” arguing that its high spending and tax cuts would increase the national deficit and lead to a recession.

During their phone call, Modi and Trump discussed the crisis arising from the United States-Israel-Iran war in West Asia.

Modi said he had a “useful exchange of views” with Trump on the situation, stressing the need for de-escalation and underlining the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz “open, secure and accessible.”

He said both sides would remain in touch on efforts to restore peace and stability. However, neither the Indian nor the American side mentioned Musk’s presence during the call.

The newspaper raised concerns over Musk joining the call as he holds no government position. “It is relatively rare for the White House to include private citizens on calls between heads of state because sensitive matters involving national security are often discussed,” it said.