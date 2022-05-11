May 2015 Nepal earthquake: How massive 7.3-magnitude quake rocked the nation

May 12, 2015 was the day that shook Nepal after a major earthquake ocurred at 12:50 pm with a moment magnitude of 7.3, 18 kilometres southeast of Kodari. The epicenter was on the border of Dolakha and Sindhupalchowk, two districts of Nepal. This earthquake is an aftershock days after a quake of larger magnitude 7.8 hit on 25 April, but further east than the latter.



Shaking was felt in northern parts of India including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Tremors were felt as far as about 2,400 km away from the epicenter in Chennai.



Minutes later, another 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal with its epicenter in Ramechhap, east of Kathmandu. The earthquake was felt in Bangladesh, China and many other states in India. The impact of these tremors was felt even 1,000 kilometres away in the Indian capital New Delhi, where buildings shook and office workers evacuated.



Damage and casualties:



At least 153 people were killed by the earthquake and more than 3,200 people were injured, primarily in mountain regions of the northeast. As of 15 May, 1,700 people were still receiving treatment for their injuries. Thirty-two of the nation's seventy-five districts were affected by the quake.



In Kathmandu, the streets were quickly filled as people fled buildings. Within hours of the quake, tents began to fill open areas of the city as residents were afraid to go back inside. The district of Sindhupalchowk, which was also hit hard in the original quake, was among the worst-affected areas. Between the two quakes, 95% of the areas houses were destroyed. Areas around Mount Everest also saw fresh damage.



Apart from Nepal, the quake also disrupted few parts of neighbouring India. Delhi Metro service was briefly interrupted as people fled their homes and places of employment. At least 17 people were killed by the quake in India. Sixteen of the deaths occurred in Bihar and one in Uttar Pradesh. One woman in the Tibet region of China was killed when falling rocks hit her car.



Rescue and relief



The Nepal Army continued its Operation Sankat Mochan to aid the affected population along with the Indian Army and delivered several tons of relief materials, and rescued stranded people.



Gophysicist Amy Vaughan had then said, the 12 May quake is likely a sign that more aftershocks are on the way. "Generally, in the days and weeks and months [seismic activity] tapers off", she said.

