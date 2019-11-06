Maulana Fazlur Rehman to continue stir till PM Imran Khan resigns

Islamabad: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who has been leading the 'Azadi March' in Pakistan for the last few days, made it clear on Wednesday that his outfit Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) will continue with the march along with his supporters until Prime Minister Imran Khan resigns.

Rehman is leading a massive protest, dubbed as 'Azadi March', which entered the 7th day on Wednesday. The protesters are demanding PM Khan's resignation, accusing him of rigging the 2018 general elections.

Fazlur Rehman called a meeting of his party's central executive committee at his residence in Islamabad on Wednesday afternoon in which it was decided that the azadi march will continue till the Prime Minister resigns. Party leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri gave the information to the media after the meeting.