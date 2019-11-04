JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman convenes all-party meet

Islamabad: Pakistan's firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday convened an all-party conference to discuss the future course of action as the 48-hour deadline set by him for Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation has expired.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader, who is leading a huge protest dubbed as 'Azadi March' comprising tens of thousands of his supporters in the national capital, said the movement to oust the prime minister "will continue to move ahead and will never be on the back foot".