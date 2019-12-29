'Mass stabbing' at synagogue in upstate New York: Jewish public affairs group

Washington: Multiple people were stabbed at a Jewish place of worship late Saturday night, a public affairs group said.
"At 9:50 this eve, a call came in about a mass stabbing... It's the house of a Hasidic Rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals," the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council tweeted.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)