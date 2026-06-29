Mass Shooting In Germany's Stade Leaves 5 Dead; 2 Held - VIDEO

Five people were killed in a shooting in the northern German town of Stade, prompting a major police response and an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Police confirmed that two individuals have been taken into custody, including one person believed to be the suspected shooter. Authorities have not disclosed the identities of those involved or provided details about the circumstances leading up to the attack.

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Officials said there is currently no further threat to the public and urged residents to avoid the affected area while emergency services and investigators continue their work.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, with police saying inquiries are underway to determine what led to the deadly incident.

Stade, a town of around 50,000 residents, is located west of Hamburg in northern Germany.