German Police Deploys Tactical Units After Gurdwara Clash Injures 11 In Duisburg; 1 Arrested

A violent clash took place inside a gurdwara in the German city of Duisburg, leaving at least 11 people injured. Clips shared on social media, purportedly filmed inside the religious premises, show a physical altercation between two groups. Sharp objects, including kirpans and knives, were reportedly used during the brawl. Panic gripped the gurudwara; screams could be heard and some people could be seen trying to intervene and pacify the situation.

Around 40 people were believed to have been involved in the altercation, prompting a major police response, including the deployment of special tactical units, according to the German newspaper Bild.

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Besides sharp weapons, pepper spray and even a firearm were reportedly used inside the religious premises, NDTV reported, quoting witnesses.

The exact cause of the violence remains under investigation. However, preliminary probes suggest the dispute may be linked to the election of a new board of directors. The conflict is also believed to involve disagreements over gurdwara funds, with multiple groups claiming control.

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Police detained at least one suspect and placed them in a patrol car, while investigators are working to piece together the sequence of events and identify those responsible.

The firearm used in the incident has not yet been recovered, but shell casings found at the scene suggest it may have been a blank-firing pistol.

Two Indians Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara In Italy

In a separate incident, two Indian nationals were shot dead in northern Italy late Friday night in what authorities suspect may have been a targeted attack. According to local media reports, the incident occured in the town of Covo, located in Bergamo province. The victims had just exited a warehouse being used as a place of worship for a Vaisakhi gathering when they were attacked.