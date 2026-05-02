'Married Her Brother': Trump Targets Ilhan Omar, Calls Her 'Despicable' During Florida Speech| VIDEO

US President Donald Trump has reignited a bitter political feud with Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, launching a deeply personal and controversial attack that has once again stirred outrage and sharp political reactions.

‘Married Her Brother’: Trump’s Sharpest Jab Yet

Speaking at a rally in Florida, Trump made a provocative and unverified claim targeting Omar’s personal life, saying he believed she had married her brother an allegation that has circulated in fringe political discourse but has never been substantiated.

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In a mocking tone, he added a sarcastic remark portraying the alleged relationship, before calling her “despicable,” intensifying the already charged rhetoric between the two leaders.

From Policy To Personal Attacks

Trump’s remarks went beyond policy criticism, veering into personal territory as he questioned Omar’s background and right to comment on American governance.

He also referred to her as a “phoney” and told her to “get the hell out,” continuing a pattern of targeting the Minnesota lawmaker, who has long been one of his most vocal critics.

Omar Hits Back

Omar responded strongly on social media, dismissing Trump’s comments as an “unhinged rant” and turning the attack back on the president by questioning his credibility and legal record.

Her response reflects the deepening hostility between the two, with exchanges often escalating into personal and political confrontations.

A Long-Running Feud

This is not the first clash between Trump and Omar. In recent months, both have traded barbs over immigration, governance, and international issues, including Trump’s controversial remarks about Somalia.

Earlier, Trump had claimed to have spoken with Somalia’s leadership about Omar remarks she dismissed as fabricated, calling him a “lying buffoon.”

Political Fallout And Wider Debate

The latest remarks have once again sparked debate over political rhetoric in the US, particularly the use of personal allegations and inflammatory language in public discourse.

As the feud continues, it underscores the widening divide in American politics, where ideological battles are increasingly accompanied by deeply personal attacks.