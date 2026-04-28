Fact Check: Did Ilhan Omar Say ‘World War 11’ While Referring To Alien Enemies Act?  Here's The Truth Behind Viral VIDEO

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A claim is going viral on social media that US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar can be heard referring to World War Two as “World War Eleven.” Multiple social media accounts are sharing the clip.

The 13-second clip, which has garnered millions of views online, features a voice saying: "The last time the Alien Enemies Act was invoked… it was used to detain and deport German, Japanese, Italian immigrants during World War 11."

Fact-checkers and media reviewers have pointed out that there is no authenticated transcript or official video confirming that Omar said “World War 11”, and no archival footage or earlier recordings show her making such a statement in any context, reported The Sunday Guardian.

This suggests that either the audio has been misheard or the clip has been altered, shortened, or taken out of context. In many viral misinformation cases, even slight edits can change how a statement is perceived.

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Who Is Ilhan Omar?

Ilhan Abdullahi Omar was born in Mogadishu, Somalia on October 4, 1982. The politician grew up in the Somalian town of Baidoa and was raised by her father and grandfather after her mother died when Omar was two.

Omar's father, grandfather, uncles, and aunts were all civil servants. The family fled Somalia to avoid the Somali Civil War, spending four years in the Dadaab refugee camp in Garissa County, Kenya, before seeking asylum in the United States.

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The family moved to New York in 1995, then to Arlington, Virginia, before settling in Minneapolis, where her father worked as a taxi driver and later for the post office.

Omar is the first Somali American and the first naturalised citizen of African descent to serve in the United States Congress, as well as the first woman of colour to represent Minnesota.