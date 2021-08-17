Many Afghans using our platform to seek help and assistance, we're vigilant: Twitter

Twitter on Tuesday said that the platform is being used by many Afghans to seek help and assistance and post SOS messages. It further added that it remains vigilant among the crisis as the situation in Afghanistan is rapidly evolving.

"Twitter’s top priority is keeping people safe, and we remain vigilant", a Twitter spokesperson told ANI.

"We will continue to proactively enforce our rules and review content that may violate Twitter rules, specifically policies against the glorification of violence, platform manipulation and spam", Twitter added.

Earlier on Sunday, Twitter's standards were called into question after users pointed out that a key Taliban spokesman has been using the platform to give updates about the group’s advancement within the country.

Zabihullah Mujahid, whose unverified account has nearly 300,000 followers and is regularly cited by prominent news outlets, tweeted on “military entering Kabul” and how their “advance is continuing normally.”



Mujahid, whose Twitter bio reads: “Official Twitter Account of the Spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid," tweeted that Taliban soldiers had “conquered" Kabul, where Taliban soldiers rushed to the presidential palace and government buildings.



The Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital Sunday after the government collapsed and the embattled president fled from the country, ending the two-decade long presence of U.S. campaign to remake the country.

The Taliban is known for carrying out attacks that have killed thousands of civilians in the country. The Taliban, from 1996 to 2001, barred women from receiving educations or leaving a house without a male relative, Reuters reported.

