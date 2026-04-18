Man Caught On Camera Masturbating While Riding Motorcycle In Islamabad

Islamabad: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. A video is going viral on social media. The viral video, shared on X, is claimed to be from Islamabad. It shows a man allegedly masturbating while riding a motorcycle and ogling women sitting inside cars passing by on the road.

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“The video has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. It has garnered more than 188.7K views within just a few hours of being posted on X.

Netizens React

The video has triggred reactions from netizens.

One of the users said,"That behaviour is unacceptable and should be dealt with strictly by law enforcement. But it’s important not to label or judge an entire country or its people because of one individual’s actions. Crime and harassment exist everywhere, and the focus should be on reporting, accountability, and proper police response."

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Another user instead of condemning the filthy act they joked about it saying,"And they say men can't multi task..."

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Another user called it "Shocking."

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"Kill that bastard," another user said.

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Similar Incident

In a similar incident earlier in the month from South Mumbai’s Fort area triggered widespread outrage, after victims alleged that a man followed them and engaged in an obscene act by masturbating in front of them in a public space. The case has now been reported to the Mumbai Police, with an FIR registered and an investigation underway. The incident gained traction on social media, where the video has been widely circulated.