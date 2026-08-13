Man Arrested For Wife’s Chicago Murder Had Earlier Posted Video Saying He Was Considering Suicide

A 32-year-old man from Kadi in Gujarat's Mehsana district reportedly stabbed his wife to death at an apartment in Chicago, United States of America. The accused had shared a video publicly claiming “emotional distress” caused by her leaving him.

Victim found with stab wound

According to reports, the victim was found unresponsive with a stab wound to her neck in an apartment in Block 4800 of North Avers Avenue in Albany Park on Aug 9. She was declared dead at the scene.

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The accused was nabbed the same day at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport while attempting to flee. The accused has been charged for the killing; however, the local police have withheld the identity of the victim.

Couple moved to US

According to TOI, the couple had moved to the United States eight years ago, and they were currently living in Chicago. They had moved from Michigan to Chicago some months ago.

According to the accused's family in India, the victim had twice left her husband for a man nearly 10 years younger than her. The accused had to take care of their 5-year-old daughter.

Daughter sent to India

A few days before he killed his wife, the accused had sent his daughter to India. The day he committed the crime, the accused allegedly called his wife and asked her to take the child with her. As the child was already in India, the relatives claim that he lied to her just to lure her to the apartment.

Accused had uploaded video

In May this year, after the woman initially left him, the accused uploaded a Gujarati video in which he said he was considering suicide and urged his relatives to intervene.

The woman later returned after her relationship with the younger man reportedly deteriorated. However, the reconciliation did not last long, and she eventually left him again.