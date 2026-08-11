Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills 2 Minor Daughters, Attempts Suicide At 5-Star Hotel Over Suspicion Of Wife's Extra-Marital Affair

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Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to light from Bengaluru. Two minor girls were found dead on a bed and their father was found severely wounded in the toilet at a five-star hotel.

The 40-year-old man allegedly murdered his two daughters, aged five and 10, before attempting to kill himself at the luxury accommodation near Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Monday, according to police.

Father found critically wounded

The man has been identified as SG Imran. He was found lying in a pool of blood in the toilet with his neck slit. The corpses of his daughters, aged 10 and 5, were discovered just metres away.

The man, who was lying unconscious with severe throat injuries in the same room, was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Police cite marital suspicion

Imran suspected his wife of having an affair. "I didn't want my kids to grow up with this kind of mother, so I decided to kill them and myself," NDTV reported, citing police sources who quoted him as saying.

Police examine evidence

The police are examining CCTV footage, digital evidence and other material collected. Imran's statement will be recorded after he is medically fit, according to police.

Imran allegedly strangled his daughters to death before attempting suicide by slashing his throat, according to the police. A murder case has been filed and further probe in the matter is underway.