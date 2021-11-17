Maldives govt clarifies media reports on 'India Out' slogan, says bilateral cooperation between countries undermines national security & sovereignty

The Government of Maldives strongly rejected attempts to spread false information through media and across social media platforms, using the so-called “India Out” slogan, alleging that bilateral cooperation between the Governments of Maldives and India undermines the national security and sovereignty of Maldives, a statement issued by the government said.

The Government reaffirms that the country’s long-standing ties with all its international partners are based on principles of mutual respect and understanding, and in accordance with respective national and international law. Such interactions in the international sphere does not, and will not undermine the Maldives' independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. In fact, they are designed to enhance the Maldives’ national interests, and deliver for the people of the Maldives.

"As such, the Government believes that false allegations regarding ties with one of the country’s key bilateral partners, are misguided and unsubstantiated. The Government firmly believes that these views are not the sentiments of the general public, but rather that of a small group of individuals with the objective of tarnishing the country’s long-standing cordial ties with India".

"The strong bilateral relationship between the Maldives and India is based on shared historical and cultural ties, matched by dynamic people to people contact. India has always been the Maldives’ closest ally and trusted neighbour, extending constant and consistent support to the people of Maldives on all fronts", the statement added.

The Government of Maldives urged all parties to act responsibly, and refrain from spreading false information that undermines the country’s relations with its neighbours, and the international community. The Government urges media outlets to fully commit to professional standards of journalism in reporting such information.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 05:31 PM IST