Maldives Asks India To Withdraw Military Troops As New President Muizzu Acts On His Promise

One day after assuming office, President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives officially requested the withdrawal of India's military presence from the country, as announced by his office on Saturday. The request was formally conveyed during a meeting between President Muizzu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at the President's Office earlier that day.

Maldives President conveys message to Kiren Rijiju

Minister Rijiju, who oversees earth sciences, was present in the Maldives to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Currently, approximately 70 Indian soldiers are stationed in the Maldives, responsible for operating radars and surveillance aircraft, while Indian warships contribute to patrolling the country's exclusive economic zone.

According to reports, during Rijiju's meeting with Muizzu, the president raised the matter of Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives for the operation of aircraft dedicated to medical evacuation and anti-drug trafficking efforts.

The reports mentioned that President Muizzu acknowledged the valuable contribution of Indian helicopters and planes in facilitating the medical evacuation of Maldivian citizens and enhancing the confidence of international tourists staying on remote islands.

A mutual agreement was reached, stipulating that the two governments would engage in discussions to find practical solutions for ongoing collaboration, utilising these platforms. Such collaboration is deemed to be in the best interests of the people of the Maldives.

Removal of Indian troops was promised by Muizzu during poll campaign

The removal of foreign troops from the archipelago was one of the major promises during election campaign of the new president. He reaffirmed this determination in his inaugural address to the nation delivered on Friday, immediately after taking the oath of office.

Muizzu, without directly referring to India, said, "The country will not have any foreign military personnel in the Maldives."

"When it comes to our security, I will draw a red line. The Maldives will respect the red lines of other countries too," he added.

Muizzu, widely perceived as having pro-China inclinations, clarified to AFP earlier this week that his objective is not to disrupt the regional equilibrium by substituting Indian military presence with Chinese troops.

"Maldives is too small to be entangled in geopolitical rivalry. I am not very much interested to engage the Maldivian foreign policy in this," he told AFP.

