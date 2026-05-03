Malaysia Rain Rave Horror: Video Shows Woman Trying To Stab Man At Kuala Lumpur Festival, Crowd Pins Her Down

In a shocking incident at the Rain Rave Water Music Festival in Kuala Lumpur, a 28-year-old woman wielding a knife triggered panic among thousands of attendees on the event’s final night. The incident unfolded in Bukit Bintang, where a crowd of nearly 30,000 had gathered, turning a night of music into moments of fear.

Caught On Camera: ‘I Was One Inch Away From Her’

Footage from the scene has since gone viral, capturing the terrifying moments as chaos erupted. In a video filmed and shared by Instagram user @jxsttin, the woman is seen being held by a man attempting to disarm and contain her.

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"I was peacefully trying to find my friend when suddenly a woman pulled out a knife and tried to stab the uncle. I don't know her exact reason. There were fences all around me to my left, right, and behind … I had nowhere to go, I was practically one inch away from her," the video was captioned.

*"I was terrified she would suddenly break free and attack me because I was the only person in front of her. So the only thing I could do was record everything I saw.

What I want to tell you guys is to remember to be safe when you guys go these kind of events, that was so terrifying."*

Bystanders Turn Heroes, Wrestle Woman To Ground

In the video, a chaotic nighttime scene unfolds at Bukit Bintang during the Rain Rave festival as bystanders swarm a woman who pulled a knife on a man. Several men and at least one woman grab her arms, pull her hair, and wrestle her down to the ground near portable toilets while she resists.

A large crowd films the struggle with phones as security and police in vests eventually help secure her; no one appears stabbed.

Police Confirm Arrest, Praise Quick Action

According to Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus, the woman was arrested on the spot and is currently being held for possession of a weapon. She is expected to undergo the remand process.

Authorities confirmed that around 500 officers had been deployed across the venue, ensuring the situation remained under control despite the massive turnout. Officials also praised the swift response of the public and security personnel in preventing a potentially serious attack.

Online Reactions: Praise, Shock And Speculation

Social media reactions have poured in following the viral video, with many praising the unity and quick thinking of Malaysians who intervened. Some users noted that this was not the first such incident in the area, while others speculated about possible motives, including mental health concerns.

The incident has reignited conversations around safety at large-scale public events.