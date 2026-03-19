'Pura Video Banaya Hai Maine': Man Catches Alleged Pickpocket In Action At Delhi's Jama Masjid Market - WATCH

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A tense moment at a bustling market near Jama Masjid has gone viral after a man confronted a woman he accused of trying to steal from another shopper’s purse. The incident, captured on camera and widely shared online, highlights how quickly theft attempts can unfold in packed public spaces.

The footage shows a tightly packed shopping lane where people stood shoulder to shoulder around a stall, an environment often considered ideal for pickpockets to operate unnoticed.

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Suspicious movement caught on camera

As the man filming scanned the crowd, his attention shifted to a woman standing unusually close behind another shopper carrying a child. According to his claim, her hand appeared to move toward the other woman’s bag in a suspicious manner.

Within moments, he stepped forward and grabbed her hand, alleging she had been caught “red-handed.” His voice grew louder as he insisted that the act had been recorded, drawing immediate attention from nearby shoppers.

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Heated confrontation in public

The situation escalated quickly as the accused woman denied any wrongdoing and resisted the man’s hold. A brief struggle followed, with another bystander stepping in to help restrain her while calls were made for someone to alert the police.

Despite the intervention, the woman eventually managed to free herself and walked away from the scene, continuing to argue as the crowd gradually dispersed.

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Internet reacts to the intervention

The video has triggered strong reactions online, with many users praising the man for taking action rather than simply filming the incident. Others pointed out how common such situations can be in crowded marketplaces, especially during peak shopping hours.

Several viewers also noted how rapidly the situation escalated, from a subtle, almost unnoticed movement to a full-blown confrontation in seconds.