'Major Military Punishment Will Be Inflicted': US President Donald Trump Warns Iran, Houthis Over Renewed Ship Attacks

Donald Trump warned Iran and the Houthis of military consequences following reports of renewed attacks on ships | AI Generated Image

Washington, July 23: US President Donald Trump has expressed disappointment over Yemen's Houthis and warned of "major military punishment" if the Iran-backed rebel group continues attacking ships.

Trump Warns Iran And Houthis

In a social media post on Thursday, Trump said, "If they do this again, the US will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a surrogate and/or proxy of Iran, and major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis themselves."

"They are starting up again... If they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a Surrogate and/or Proxy of Iran, and major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis, themselves" - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aGLaW6C4nw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 23, 2026

Also Watch:

Read Also Trump Links US-Saudi Nuclear Deal To Israel Recognition Under Abraham Accords

Trump said the Houthis had been acting "very responsibly" after coming under US strikes last year in response to attacks on commercial vessels.

"Unfortunately, now they are starting up again, shooting at two Saudi Arabian ships last night," he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/