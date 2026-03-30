 'Main Kabhi Nahi Mila': 'Real Jameel Jamali' Of Dhurandhar 2, Nabil Gabol Says He Never Met Dawood Ibrahim - VIDEO
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'Main Kabhi Nahi Mila': 'Real Jameel Jamali' Of Dhurandhar 2, Nabil Gabol Says He Never Met Dawood Ibrahim - VIDEO

Nabil Gabol responded to claims that a character in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is based on him, saying he has never met Dawood Ibrahim or knows where he lives. The film shows the character as a spy poisoning Dawood. Gabol criticised the portrayal, calling the film BJP's political campaign amid its box office success.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 10:11 PM IST
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Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is not just ruling hearts but also continung to rule the box office. However, a character from the film Jameel Jamali played by actor Rakesh Bedi has created trouble for a politican across the border.

*Spoiler Alert*

Nabil Gabol, who many belive was the inspiration of the character Jameel Jamali played by Rakesh Bedi has now made headlines after the film showed Jamali as an Indian spy giving slow poison to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who is belived to be staying in Pakistan's Karachi.

Speaking in an interview Gabol said "Main kabhi unse nahi mila hu, na muje pata hai ki wo Karachi mei rehte hai," he said. Which roughly translates to,"I have never met him and neither do I know that he stays in Karachi.

He also said that, according to what is shown in the media, Dawood's house is just 200 metres away from his house. He further called the film "BJP's election advertisement campaign."

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Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, continues its record-breaking box office run, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film in North America by surpassing the nine-year record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, while also beating the global total of Rs 1,307.35 crore earned by its predecessor Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, 2025.

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