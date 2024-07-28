'Mahatma Gandhi Is A Global Icon,' Says EAM Dr S Jaishankar After Unveiling Leader's Bust In Tokyo

Tokyo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Freedom Plaza in Edogawa, Tokyo on the sidelines of the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting.

Jaishankar attended the ceremony in the presence of Edogawa Mayor, Takeshi Saito, Sibi George, the Ambassador of India to Japan and other ministers, with a group of schoolchildren singing Gandhi's favourite prayer, "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram."

The Indian Embassy in Tokyo in a post on X said, "Unveiling of bust of Mahatma Gandhi by Hon'ble External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar at Freedom Plaza in Edogawa, Tokyo. Watch the live telecast here - https://youtube.com/live/vgvOrysLVPo?si=Ks7t4Vp5vQPvgzSs #ConnectingHimalayasWithMountFuji"

Dr S Jaishankar On The Gesture

Jaishankar said that through this gesture, Japan wishes to deepen its ties with India.

"We have gathered here today because Edogawa ward and Mayor Takeshi Saito have decided that they will build a relationship with India by having this wonderful statue of the father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi. At this venue and at this park, which they will be naming after him."

Jaishankar said that Gandhi is a global icon as his messages through his life are timeless.

"We have to ask ourselves today, why is it important to have this statue here... the achievements of Gandhi have far outlived his times, with the passage of time, they have become more important. What he taught us, was important then as well as now. I was told that this place is called 'Little India'. I hope it becomes bigger!"

The venue is a place where the Indian community in Tokyo gathers in large numbers.

Dr S Jaishankar On Mahatma Gandhi's Importance In The Indian Freedom Movement

Jaishankar said that without Gandhi, Indian independence struggle would have taken "much longer" or could have gone to a "different direction."

"Indian independence was the beginning of a very momentous event as it began a cycle of decolonization of the world. When India became free, other parts of Asia, Africa and Latin America became free. Today as we say India is the 5th largest economy in the world, the world is heading towards multipolarity and when the G7 becomes G20, in a way, all this started as a result of what Gandhi did in his life," he said.

Jaishankar said that Gandhi's message that no solution comes from the battlefield and that no era should be that of war applies today as much as it did 80 years ago.

"At a time when there is so much conflict, tension, polarization and bloodshed in the world, it is important that we apply Gandhi's message into practice," he said.

'An Original Prophet Of Sustainable Growth,' Says Dr S Jaishankar

The EAM said that Gandhi was an original Prophet of sustainable growth. "We all think of sustainability, climate friendliness, green growth and policies. Gandhi was the greatest advocate of how to live in harmony with nature. The message of Gandhi was that this is not what just government should do, it was for everyone to do in personal lives," he said.

Jaishankar added that Gandhi was an advocate of inclusiveness. "We see this practise in India and abroad."

He jested that Japan is not 'like' his second home, but is one.

"I want to thank all our Japanese friends. But most of all I want to say to the community, for me this is a very rushed visit, it's always good to come here, you know this is not like a second home, it is a second home. So it's great to be back, I wish I could have spent a little more time, but I expect to have more opportunities in the coming times.

Addressing the Indian diaspora he said, "India-Japan relations are not just built by ministers, it is built by all of you."