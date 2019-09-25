Mahatma Gandhi a constant source of inspiration for us: Jamaica PM Andrew Holness

New York: Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday said that Mahatma Gandhi was a great soul who continues to be an inspiration and a constant source of inspiration for all.

"Mahatma Gandhi was a great soul and was an inspiration and a constant source of motivation for us. His astute leadership and unflinching determination bared testimony to his vision of a kinder and loving world," he said at the 'Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World' programme at UN headquarters here.

Holness underlined that Mahatma Gandhi's doctrine of non-violence and sacrifice together with his vision for a more equitable world is a source of personal inspiration to his own leadership.

"Our mission should be clear. We must build on Gandhi's legacy. We must be advocates for the poor and weak. We must be catalysts for positive change which can be achieved through greater common understanding, tolerance and mutual respect," he said.

"Gandhi understood that we can struggle against injustice without violence and that we can achieve revolutionary change without bloodshed. We must continue to hold Gandhi's principles of peace and rejection of violence as a means of settling our differences," the Jamaican leader said.

Holness said that everyone should ensure that Mahatma Gandhi's legacy is remembered and celebrated as a beacon of hope for all to pursue.

India hosted the event at the UN to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma, which underlined the continuing relevance of Gandhian thoughts and values in today's world.

World leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in were also present at the occasion in New York. They inaugurated a 50 kilowatt 'Gandhi Solar Park' and unveiled a special commemorative stamp to mark the occasion.