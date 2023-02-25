e-Paper Get App
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Hokkaido in Japan, no tsunami expected

The quake measured lower 5, the fifth-highest level on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, in the northern and southern parts of Hokkaido.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
J&K: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Katra belt | File Photo
A massive earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale struck Japan on Saturday. The quake's epicentre was Hokkaido with seismic intensity of 5-lower.

The quake measured lower 5, the fifth-highest level on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, in the northern and southern parts of Hokkaido’s Nemuro region, at around 10:27 p.m. local time (1:27 p.m. GMT).

No tsunami is expected after the quake, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

An expert speaking on public broadcaster NHK warned residents to be vigilant against quakes for about a week.

This is the second earthquake which hit Hokkaido within a few days. A magnitude 5.1 quake shook the northern island of Japan on Monday.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, which sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

