 'Made Comprehensive Arrangements...': Iran Consulate In Mumbai Shares Key Update Amid Escalating Tensions
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Made Comprehensive Arrangements...': Iran Consulate In Mumbai Shares Key Update Amid Escalating Tensions

'Made Comprehensive Arrangements...': Iran Consulate In Mumbai Shares Key Update Amid Escalating Tensions

Amid escalating tensions after strikes on Tehran, the Islamic Republic of Iran Consulate in Mumbai assured the public that comprehensive arrangements have been made. The Armed Forces spokesperson warned that the military response awaiting the United States and Israel will be beyond anything in recorded history.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Iran Consulate In Mumbai Shares Key Update Amid Escalating Tensions Across Middle East After Israel-US Launch Strikes On Tehran |

The Iran Consulate in Mumbai on Saturday shared an update amid escalating tensions following preemptive strikes by the US and Israel on Tehran. After the strikes, the Middle East entered a dangerous phase of military escalation, as Iran launched swift retaliation, attacking Tehran and triggering explosions and emergency alerts across multiple Gulf countries.

Now taking to its official handle on X, the Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai wrote, "The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has made comprehensive arrangements in advance to meet the needs of the public."

In addition to this, it also added, "The spokesperson for Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff warned that the response awaiting Israel and the US will be beyond anything in their recorded history." In response to the preemptive strikes, Iran targeted US and allied military assets across the Middle East including the headquarters of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, located in the Juffair area, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain.

FPJ Shorts
Trump Deeply Cares About Relationship With India, Says US Ambassador Gor In Modi’s Presence
Trump Deeply Cares About Relationship With India, Says US Ambassador Gor In Modi’s Presence
Did Baba Vanga Predict Isreal-Iran War? Shocking Theories Around His Prophecy Coming True Resurface On Internet
Did Baba Vanga Predict Isreal-Iran War? Shocking Theories Around His Prophecy Coming True Resurface On Internet
Navi Mumbai News: Murud Police Seize Two Boats Using Illegal LED Fishing Equipment Off Nanwel Lighthouse
Navi Mumbai News: Murud Police Seize Two Boats Using Illegal LED Fishing Equipment Off Nanwel Lighthouse
'Now Is The Time To Defend Homeland...': Iran Issues 1st Statement Amid Escalating Tensions After US-Israel Launch Strikes
'Now Is The Time To Defend Homeland...': Iran Issues 1st Statement Amid Escalating Tensions After US-Israel Launch Strikes
Follow us on