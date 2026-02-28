'Made Comprehensive Arrangements...': Iran Consulate In Mumbai Shares Key Update Amid Escalating Tensions

Iran Consulate In Mumbai Shares Key Update Amid Escalating Tensions Across Middle East After Israel-US Launch Strikes On Tehran |

The Iran Consulate in Mumbai on Saturday shared an update amid escalating tensions following preemptive strikes by the US and Israel on Tehran. After the strikes, the Middle East entered a dangerous phase of military escalation, as Iran launched swift retaliation, attacking Tehran and triggering explosions and emergency alerts across multiple Gulf countries.

Now taking to its official handle on X, the Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai wrote, "The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has made comprehensive arrangements in advance to meet the needs of the public."

In addition to this, it also added, "The spokesperson for Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff warned that the response awaiting Israel and the US will be beyond anything in their recorded history." In response to the preemptive strikes, Iran targeted US and allied military assets across the Middle East including the headquarters of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, located in the Juffair area, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain.