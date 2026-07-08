Macron Goes For Morning Jog In Ankara A Day After Blast Near His Stay In Damascus During Syria Visit | VIDEO

French President Emmanuel Macron was seen on his customary morning run in Ankara on Wednesday, a day after explosions near his hotel in Damascus sparked panic during his historic visit to Syria.

A video widely shared on social media shows Macron jogging along a tree-lined road in the Turkish capital, accompanied by members of his security detail. The group can be seen running on a paved path secured with barricades as preparations continued for the NATO Leaders' Summit being held on July 7-8.

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Macron is known for maintaining his fitness routine during overseas visits, with host countries often making elaborate security arrangements to facilitate his early morning runs.

Blast Near Macron's Hotel in Damascus

The jog came less than 24 hours after explosions rocked the area around the hotel where Macron was staying in Damascus.

The blasts occurred shortly before the French President's scheduled engagements in the Syrian capital, prompting a massive security response. Videos circulating on social media showed flames, thick black smoke rising into the sky, and people fleeing the area near parked vehicles in what appeared to be a residential neighbourhood.

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While the explosions caused panic, authorities have not indicated that Macron himself was harmed, and his visit continued under heightened security.

Turkey Prepared Secure Routes for Macron's Run

Macron's morning runs have become a familiar feature of his foreign visits. Ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkish authorities reportedly surveyed and secured multiple routes, including Botanik Park, Dikmen Valley and the Lake Eymir area, to ensure the President could continue his routine safely despite the heightened security environment.

The video from Ankara shows Macron running under heavy security as the summit got underway.

NATO Announces Multi-Billion Dollar Defence Push

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that alliance members were signing defence agreements worth "literally billions of dollars" during the summit.

Speaking at the NATO Defence Industry Forum, Rutte said member nations were unveiling major projects aimed at strengthening the alliance's military capabilities while boosting economic growth and employment.

Among the announcements, NATO said it would procure five high-end, high-altitude, long-endurance uncrewed aircraft from Northrop Grumman and invest USD 40 billion in counter-drone capabilities over the next five years.

The alliance also plans to train five times more drone operators by the end of 2027 and replace its ageing E-3 surveillance aircraft fleet with up to 10 GlobalEye aircraft manufactured by Swedish defence company Saab.

Rutte highlighted what he described as NATO's "remarkable progress" in increasing defence spending among member nations, an issue that has remained a central focus of discussions at the summit.