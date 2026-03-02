Lufthansa A380 Becomes Most-Tracked Flight After Departing Abu Dhabi Amid Airspace Disruptions

A Lufthansa Airbus A380 has become the world’s most tracked aircraft after departing Abu Dhabi on Monday, marking the first takeoff from the emirate since widespread airspace closures disrupted flights across the Middle East.

The 12-year-old superjumbo, registered D-AIMK, left Zayed International Airport at around 1:21 pm local time, heading to Munich under flight number LH-9851, an unscheduled service. The aircraft had been stationed in Abu Dhabi since November 2025 for maintenance at Etihad’s A380 facility and completed a short test flight last week.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lufthansa said the aircraft was operating a technical ferry flight with only two pilots onboard. The airline clarified that passenger operations were not possible due to the absence of mandatory cabin crew and ongoing restrictions affecting air traffic and airport accessibility in the UAE.

Click Here For US-Iran-Israel War Live Updates

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways resumed a limited number of flights from its Abu Dhabi hub despite ongoing regional security concerns. An Airbus A380 service to London Heathrow departed as scheduled on Monday afternoon. However, the airline later suspended additional departures until Tuesday afternoon, citing the evolving situation.

Other carriers are also reassessing plans. Emirates postponed its restart timeline, while Qatar Airways said updates would follow.

Authorities continue to warn that the situation remains fluid, with schedules subject to sudden changes.