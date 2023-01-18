e-Paper Get App
Lucile Randon aka Sister Andre, the oldest known person in the world, passes away at 118

How did she live so long? When asked this question, she was quoted in reports as saying, "I have no idea what the secret is. Only God can answer that question."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Lucile Randon aka Sister Andre, the oldest known person in the world, passes away at 118 | Sourced via Twitter
The world’s oldest known person, a French nun named Lucile Randon, passed away on Tuesday early morning (local time) at the age of 118. Randon who later came to be known as Sister Andre breathed last in the city of Toulon, France at 2 am on January 17.

Confirming the death of the world’s oldest known person, the nun's spokesperson David Tavella told, “There is great sadness, but she wanted it to happen, it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it is freedom."

article-image

Reports mention her early life details and hint her to have worked as a teacher and a governess, and spent much of the Second World War looking after children. After the war ended, Sister Andre worked at a hospital where she spent 28 years supporting orphans and the elderly.

As the pandemic hit the world, the French nun survived the Covid-19 infection that swept through the nursing home where she lived. How did she live so long? When asked this question, she was quoted in reports as saying, "I have no idea what the secret is. Only God can answer that question."

article-image

