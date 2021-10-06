Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed new Pakistan ISI chief

Islamabad: In a surprise move, the Pakistan Army on Wednesday transferred the powerful spy agency ISI's chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed and appointed him as Peshawar Corps Commander.

The buzz is that Lt Gen Hameed could emerge as one of the four contenders for the post of Pakistan Army chief. However, his replacement for the key post of ISI chief was not immediately announced.

According to media reports, Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum is most likely to be appointed the new chief of ISI. He is currently posted as Corps Commander in Karachi. He has also served as Inspector General (IG) of Pakistan's Frontier Corps.

Hmeed was appointed as head of the spy agency on June 16, 2019, in a military shake-up. He had previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security. He is considered as close to Army chief General Qamar Bajwa..

Hameed oversaw the crucial changes in Afghanistan where the Taliban took control in August. In September, he visited Kabul and told the media in a brief chat that "everything will be ok" in Afghanistan, when there were rumours about differences among Taliban ranks due to delay in the announcement of the government.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:12 PM IST