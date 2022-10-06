e-Paper Get App
London: Three stabbed near Liverpool Street Station in central city

The police informed that the officers are at the scene and London Ambulance Service are in attendance. A cordon is currently in place.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Liverpool Street Station | Twitter Image
London: Three people were stabbed in an incident on Bishopsgate, near Liverpool Street Station, in central London however the case is not being treated as terror-related, said London Police.

The police received the information pertaining to the stabbing at 9:46 am. As per the initial information, a person was reportedly pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate.

Soon after the police reached the spot of the incident at 9.51 am. Three victims of the stabbing attack were taken by London Ambulance Service to a nearby hospital to be treated.

"We received reports of three stabbings and a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46 am and officers arrived at the scene at 9.51 am. Three victims were taken by London Ambulance Service to a nearby hospital to be treated. This is an ongoing situation, but is not being treated as terror-related," the City of London Police said in a tweet.

"We are aware of an incident this morning on Bishopsgate. Our officers are at the scene and London Ambulance Service are in attendance. A cordon is currently in place," the police had tweeted about an hour earlier giving out the initial flash on the news.

article-image

