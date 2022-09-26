'Shocked, disappointed': Indian cricketer Taniyaa Bhatia on her belongings being stolen from London's Marriot Hotel

India women's cricketer Taniyaa Bhatia has revealed that she was a victim of theft during her stay in the Marriott Hotel in London.
Bhatia was part of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team that beat England 3-0 in the three-match ODI series recently.
The wicketkeeper-batsman took to social media to reveal the her belongings were stolen during the incident.
"Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management. Someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of the Indian Women's Cricket team. @MarriottBonvoy @Marriott So unsafe," The player from Punjab tweeted
In another tweet, she wrote: 'Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well. @Marriott @BCCIWomenBCCI."
