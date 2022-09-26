e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Shocked, disappointed': Indian cricketer Taniyaa Bhatia on her belongings being stolen from London's Marriot Hotel

'Shocked, disappointed': Indian cricketer Taniyaa Bhatia on her belongings being stolen from London's Marriot Hotel

"Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management. Someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of the Indian Women's Cricket team. @MarriottBonvoy @Marriott So unsafe," The player from Punjab tweeted

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 06:49 PM IST
article-image

India women's cricketer Taniyaa Bhatia has revealed that she was a victim of theft during her stay in the Marriott Hotel in London.

Bhatia was part of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team that beat England 3-0 in the three-match ODI series recently.

The wicketkeeper-batsman took to social media to reveal the her belongings were stolen during the incident.

"Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management. Someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of the Indian Women's Cricket team. @MarriottBonvoy @Marriott So unsafe," The player from Punjab tweeted

In another tweet, she wrote: 'Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well. @Marriott @BCCIWomenBCCI."

Read Also
Women's T20 Challenge: Taniya Bhatia terms Harmanpreet Kaur as 'core' of Supernovas Pune
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Shocked, disappointed': Indian cricketer Taniyaa Bhatia on her belongings being stolen from...

'Shocked, disappointed': Indian cricketer Taniyaa Bhatia on her belongings being stolen from...

'I can't miss the match': Determined Suryakumar Yadav on playing 3rd T20 v Aus despite stomach ache

'I can't miss the match': Determined Suryakumar Yadav on playing 3rd T20 v Aus despite stomach ache

Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20: Here's how Rohit & Co. clinched series against Aaron Finch-led side at...

Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20: Here's how Rohit & Co. clinched series against Aaron Finch-led side at...

Virat Kohli becomes India's second highest run-scorer in international cricket, surpasses Rahul...

Virat Kohli becomes India's second highest run-scorer in international cricket, surpasses Rahul...

'Thought India would miss R Jadeja': Australia coach Andrew McDonald on Axar Patel filling the void...

'Thought India would miss R Jadeja': Australia coach Andrew McDonald on Axar Patel filling the void...