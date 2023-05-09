London: Police officers shoot dead two dogs, taser owner amid screaming witnesses (WATCH)

Twitter

In a shocking incident that went viral on social media on Tuesday, UK police officers shot dead two dogs in broad daylight.

As per reports, the dogs allegedly mauled a woman in east London.

In the footage, cops can be seen shooting one of the dogs after an argument with the owner. Soon after which, the owner protested and cops tasered and pinned him down as people in vicinity screamed.

Subsequently, cops shot dead the second dog as it tried to flee.

Police statement:

As per news reports, a Met spokesperson said: "Officers attended the location where the aggressive behavior of two dogs was of considerable concern and posed a significant threat to them. A man was arrested in connection with the incident for having a dog dangerously out of control and assault offences. He has been taken into police custody."

The statement added: Both dogs "were destroyed by police at the scene" but no-one was taken to hospital."