London: Old Bailey Court House Evacuated After Multiple Blasts Rock Nearby Building, Power Supply Suspended (Video)

Old Bailey Court House | X

Multiple blasts were reported near the Old Bailey building in central London on Wednesday, February 7. The Old Bailey or Central Criminal Court of England and Wales is a criminal court. The explosions disrupted the electricity supply in the area with many buildings including the Old Bailey reporting power outage. A video of black smoke emanating from a building near the Old Bailey also surfaced online.

Initial reports said that a series of explosions were heard from a building next to the Old Bailey court for about 10 minutes before smoke emerged from the structure. Consequently, the court was evacuated as courtrooms lost electricity following the blasts. One of the key hearing ongoing at the historic court house is of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon who are accused of the killing their own baby.

Series of explosions heard from building next to Old Bailey for about 10 minutes before smoke emerges. Many buildings seem to have suffered power cuts. pic.twitter.com/GPnCs9cWAJ — David Brown (@DavidhBrown) February 7, 2024

Fire fighters are on the scene at the Old Bailey in London after a series of explosions heard, initial reports indicate it may be caused by an electrical fault pic.twitter.com/3qPZ6XTIHH — Huginn and Muninn Intelligence (@HM_Int3lligence) February 7, 2024

Black Smoke Seen Billowing From Rear Of Old Bailey:

At least five fire engines were present at the spot. "Black acrid smoke coming from rear of Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey - lights flickered inside before it was evacuated - firefighter says fire in section of building where electrical substation sits," Nick Johnson, a BBC journalist, posted on X.

Read Also Tunisian National Confined To Psychiatric Hospital For Killing Indian-Origin Student In London

"Firefighters are currently responding to reports of smoke coming from a building on Warwick Lane. Please avoid the area as we respond," a London Fire Brigade spokeswoman was quoted by The Mirror as saying.