London Business School Announces Launch Of One-Year MBA Program In 2025, Full Details Inside

The London Business School (LBS) has announced the launch of a significant new programme: a one-year MBA, which will begin in August 2025. This announcement comes just one week after it hired renowned Russian economist Sergei Guriev as its new dean.

The new programme, which will actually take 11 months to finish, is intended for recent master's in management programme graduates that have received accreditation. The school reports that applications will be open in July 2024 and that it anticipates the program's tuition fees to be approximately £75,000.

This change is LBS's response to a growing market, recent management master's graduates who wish to continue their education beyond their MiM experience by enrolling in a one-year MBA programme.

According to the school's press release, pre-program participants, including one-year MBA students, must make sure they have grasped all the essential core concepts. Subsequently, they will complete a series of brief core courses that will offer them an exciting opportunity to revisit fundamental ideas and put them into practice in important, contemporary business situations.

Courses offered

According to the school, those ten foundational courses will cover topics like how businesses handle investments, how geopolitical developments affect business, and how customer demands are changing in a changing global environment. Additionally, there will be a significant emphasis on individual agency and entrepreneurship, specifically how to solve "complex and unstructured problems, become an impactful leader, and activate an entrepreneurial mindset," according to the school's description. Along with over 80 electives, the new one-year MBA programme at LBS includes a week-long Global Experience course.

The new degree offers an exciting opportunity to cater to the needs of high-caliber master's in management graduates for a one-year program. This complements our flagship two-year MBA and upholds the renowned LBS learning experience. Graham Hastie, associate dean for degree education at LBS, expressed enthusiasm about the innovative core courses, highlighting the potential for students to apply their knowledge to real-world business challenges.