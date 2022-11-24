London: At 26, Flossie is world's oldest living cat

File Image

London: A 26-year-old feline in south-east London has set a new Guinness World Record of being the world's oldest living cat.

Flossie was confirmed as the oldest cat by Guinness World Records, which said she had a human equivalent age of 120 years old, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The cat was rehomed by Cats Protection to her new owner Vicki Green who described Flossie as "an amazing cat".

Read Also RBI Governor expresses positivity about loan growth in Indian banks

Guinness World Records said Flossie, who was born in 1995, had been living in a colony of cats near a Merseyside hospital when two workers took pity on them and each homed a cat.

Flossie lived with her first owner, a woman for 10 years until she died. She was then taken in by her sister, who kept her for 14 years until she too passed away.

After that, for the next three years, Flossie lived with the sister's son, until he handed her to Cats Protection owing to a personal situation.

Read Also Mumbai: Schmalz launches new manufacturing unit at Bhosar MIDC

Now with Green, who has experience in caring for older cats, Flossie has found her new home.

Green said Flossie was deaf, and had failing eyesight, but was still affectionate and playful.

"I knew from the start that Flossie was a special cat. But I didn't imagine I'd share my home with a Guinness World Records title holder. She's so affectionate and playful, especially sweet when you remember how old she is", the BBC quoted her as saying.