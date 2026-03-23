London: 4 Jewish Community Ambulances Torched In Suspected Anti-Semitic Arson, Police Hunt 3 Suspects | Video | X @EYakoby

London: Four ambulances belonging to the Jewish community ambulance service were set on fire in Golders Green, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday.

In an official statement, the police said that an investigation has been launched into the matter and that officers remain on the scene, with the arson attack being treated as an anti-Semitic hate crime.

Met Police, which is the police service for the Greater London area, said in its statement that officers received a call from the London Fire Brigade in the early hours of Monday about a fire on Highfield Road, Golden Greers.

"Officers attended the scene where four Hatzalah ambulances were on fire", it said.

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As per the Met Police, nearby houses have been evacuated as a precaution and road closures remain in place.

While no injuries have been reported, all the fires have been put out.

"We are aware of reports of explosions - this is believed to be linked to gas cannisters onboard the ambulances", the statement noted.

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who leads policing in the local area, underlined the distress which the incident resulted in and said the police are in the process of examining CCTV footage.

"We know this incident will cause a great deal of community concern, and officers remain on scene to carry out urgent enquiries. We are in the process of examining CCTV and are aware of online footage.

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While no arrests have been made so far, she said that the police are looking for three suspects at the early stage.

"We believe we are looking for three suspects at this early stage. There have been no arrests yet, and we would urge anyone with information to please contact us as soon as possible - you can do so anonymously if you wish."

Jackson added that engagements will take place with faith leaders, and additional patrols will be carried out in the local area as the police continue the investigation to provide reassurance and a highly visible presence.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)