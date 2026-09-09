Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial Ends In Mistrial As Jurors Blame Holdout For Blocking Insanity Verdict

Three jurors say a fellow panel member prevented a unanimous verdict in the Massachusetts case | AI Generated File Image

New Delhi, September 9, 2026: Three jurors in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial have criticised a fellow juror for preventing them from reaching a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity in the case involving the deaths of her three young children in 2023.

The three women, including the foreperson, spoke publicly for the first time in an interview aired on Tuesday on NBC-owned Boston station NBC10. Judge William Sullivan in Plymouth, Massachusetts, declared a mistrial on Friday after the 12-member jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Jurors Accuse Holdout Of Blocking Verdict

The jurors had repeatedly said they were deadlocked. Foreperson Roni Carlson blamed the deadlock on one male juror who refused to change his position despite acknowledging he had reasonable doubt.

“He admitted he had reasonable doubt and I started filling out the forms, I was so excited,” Carlson said.

She said the juror later told the panel, “I'm still not going to say that she's not guilty by reason of insanity.”

Another juror, Paula Devlin, described the unnamed juror as “very arrogant”.

“He really did not take anything that anybody said,” she said.

The holdout juror could not be reached for comment, and the names of the jurors remain sealed.

Defence Argued Clancy Suffered Psychotic Episode

Clancy, 36, has admitted to strangling her three children with exercise bands on January 24, 2023, in the basement of their home in Duxbury, a Boston suburb. She then cut herself with a knife and jumped from a second-storey window in an attempt to end her own life, leaving her paralysed.

During the six-week trial, defence attorney Kevin Reddington argued that Clancy should be found not guilty by reason of insanity, known in Massachusetts as lack of criminal responsibility.

He said she was a loving mother who was experiencing a psychotic episode when she killed Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan.

Carlson said the jury was not trying to determine whether Clancy killed the children.

“She did,” Carlson said. “And she's admitting that. We're trying to figure out, did she know right from wrong at that time? And with everybody saying she loved her children so much and everything proved she loved her children, from her journals to (testimony by) her mother-in-law. Everything proved that she loved her children, so she had to have snapped.”

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Prosecutors Yet To Decide On Retrial

Prosecutors have not said whether they plan to retry the case. Clancy faces a life sentence without parole if she is convicted of first-degree murder.

“I just found it to be harsh,” juror Kellie Farina said of the prosecution. “Very, very harsh.”

If found not guilty by reason of insanity, Clancy would be committed to a state psychiatric hospital for evaluation. Her commitment would then be reviewed regularly by the court.

Clancy remains in custody at a state hospital.

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