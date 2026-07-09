'Like Cutting Cancer Out Of Your Body': PM Benjamin Netanyahu Defends Israel's Strikes On Iran | Videos | X @clashreport

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended Israel's actions against Iran, saying the country had struck key elements of Tehran's nuclear programme and comparing the campaign to removing cancer from the body.

Speaking about the operation, Netanyahu said Israel had targeted multiple components of Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including scientists and centrifuge production facilities.

"We have hit them in the media, we have hit them in the scientists, we have hit them in the centrifuge factories... We have put an end to this threat," Netanyahu said.

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Using a medical analogy, the Israeli prime minister said the operation was necessary to eliminate what he described as an existential threat.

"It's like you are cutting cancer out of your body. It doesn't mean that it can't be cured, that it will heal, but it does mean one thing. If you don't cut it, you will die," he said.

Netanyahu also said he would continue working to strengthen Israel's international partnerships and expand diplomatic ties.

"I will continue to work in the international arena, create new solutions and develop new relations, for example, as I am currently doing with India," he said.

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Referring to his leadership, Netanyahu said he believes these efforts are essential for serving as Israel's prime minister, while adding that he could not guarantee remaining in office.

In his remarks, Netanyahu also reflected on Israel's identity, describing it as "a country of an ancient people who rebuilt their country," while contrasting Israel's security challenges with those faced by European nations.

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The comments come amid continued regional tensions over Iran's nuclear programme and Israel's security policy, with Netanyahu reiterating that preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear capabilities remains a central objective of his government.