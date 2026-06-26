Light Aircraft Crashes Into Beijing's China Zun (CITIC Tower), Investigation Underway | Videos | X @nabilajamal_

A light aircraft crashed into Beijing's iconic CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, on Friday, striking the city's tallest skyscraper and prompting an emergency response. Authorities have not yet confirmed casualties or the cause of the incident.

The aircraft involved was identified as a Sunward SA 60L Aurora (registration B-12PP), a two-seat Chinese light-sport aircraft. According to initial reports, the plane struck the 109-storey, 528-metre-tall skyscraper before breaking apart, with debris falling to the ground. The impact shattered windows on the building, while smoke was seen rising from the lower levels, leading to the evacuation of the area.

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About The CITIC Tower

The CITIC Tower, located in Beijing's Central Business District, is the city's tallest building and one of the country's most recognisable landmarks. Popularly known as China Zun due to its resemblance to an ancient Chinese ritual wine vessel, the skyscraper serves as a major commercial and office hub.

Officials have not released details about the number of people on board the aircraft or whether anyone inside the building was injured. The cause of the crash also remains unknown, with aviation authorities expected to launch a detailed investigation.