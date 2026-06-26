Europe Battles Intense Heatwave As Temperatures Soar Above 35°C, UK Witnesses Hottest June Ever; Millions Affected Across The Continent |

Europe is once again grappling with an intense heatwave as soaring temperatures continue to grip much of the continent. Millions of people are facing sweltering conditions, with extreme heat disrupting daily life, straining healthcare systems, and raising concerns over public safety. From record-breaking temperatures in the United Kingdom and Switzerland to widespread heat alerts across Western and Central Europe, authorities are urging residents to take precautions as the scorching weather shows little sign of easing.

According to reports, nearly 101 million people across Europe are expected to experience temperatures above 35°C (95°F). France accounts for the largest share, with around 50 million residents affected, followed by 18 million people in Germany. The heatwave has also spread across Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Croatia, exposing millions more to dangerously high temperatures.

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The situation is further intensified by rising humidity levels. Nearly half of Europe's 850 largest cities are currently experiencing their highest levels of heat stress, a combination of extreme temperatures and humidity. Higher humidity reduces the body's ability to cool itself through sweating, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke, particularly among vulnerable populations.

The United Kingdom has also witnessed unprecedented weather conditions. On Thursday, the country recorded its highest-ever temperature for the month of June, with the mercury climbing to 36.4°C in Yeovilton, Somerset. The new record surpassed the previous high of 36.1°C, which had been set just a day earlier in Gosport, Hampshire, according to the UK's Met Office.

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Switzerland also entered the record books as the northern city of Basel registered a temperature of 38°C, marking the country's hottest June day on record. The reading exceeded the previous June record of 36.9°C, which had stood for nearly eight decades.

The ongoing heatwave has already begun affecting everyday life across Europe. Schools have been forced to close in several regions, hospitals are witnessing an increase in heat-related medical emergencies and disruptions to rail and air travel have left thousands of passengers stranded.

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The current crisis also revives memories of Europe's devastating summer of 2022, when more than 60,000 people reportedly lost their lives due to extreme heat. While it will take time to fully assess the human impact of the ongoing heatwave, experts warn that prolonged exposure to such temperatures is likely to have serious health consequences if conditions persist.