Lebanon’s Prez names Hassan Diab new PM

Beirut: Lebanese President Michel Aoun has named Hassan Diab, a Hezbollah-backed college professor and former Education Minister, as the countrys new Prime Minister. Diab's appointment came almost two months after his predecessor Saad Hariri handed in his resignation amid nationwide protests that have gripped Lebanon since October. "I have been informed by President Aoun of the results of the parliamentary consultations and I have been assigned to form the next government," Diab said during a press conference at the Baabda presidential palace here. "I thank the President and the lawmakers for the confidence they have given me."