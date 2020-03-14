Latest Coronavirus Update: Over 95% of large companies outside Hubei resume work

Over 95 per cent of large companies in China located outside Hubei province, whose capital Wuhan is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, and 60 per cent of small to medium-sized businesses have resumed activities, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Friday.

"China is trying to return to work after having imposed strict restrictions on the transportation and mobility of people to curb the spread of the virus," Vice Minister of Industry Xin Guobin told the media here.

Speaking at the State Council briefing, the Minister said the measures China had been forced to implement were unusual but had meant the country had been able to "contain the epidemic", reports Efe news.

"Returning to work, resuming production and business activity is essential and is being done in a coordinated manner," he added.