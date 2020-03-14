Latest Coronavirus Update: Over 95% of large companies outside Hubei resume work

Over 95 per cent of large companies in China located outside Hubei province, whose capital Wuhan is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, and 60 per cent of small to medium-sized businesses have resumed activities, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Friday.
"China is trying to return to work after having imposed strict restrictions on the transportation and mobility of people to curb the spread of the virus," Vice Minister of Industry Xin Guobin told the media here.
Speaking at the State Council briefing, the Minister said the measures China had been forced to implement were unusual but had meant the country had been able to "contain the epidemic", reports Efe news.
"Returning to work, resuming production and business activity is essential and is being done in a coordinated manner," he added.
As of Friday "outside Hubei, the average rate of resuming business is 95 per cent for large companies and 60 per cent for small and medium-sized companies", Xin said.
Although he described this as "positive," he acknowledged that Chinese companies still faced "shortage of funds, personnel and supplies."
"Overall, the efficiency of operating the industrial chain is low," Xin continued.
"The spread of the virus around the world is creating many uncertainties for the resumption of work in China.
"We will do everything possible to minimize the impact of the epidemic and ensure that industrial performance is in the right range," the deputy minister said.
Despite the positive data revealed Friday, economic activity in China is far from normal.
Much of the population continues to work from home and many offices and commerces remain closed.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)