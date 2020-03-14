Coronavirus update: China distances itself from conspiracy theory

Beijing: China on Friday distanced itself from a tweet put out by one of its officials alleging that the US Army may have brought the deadly coronavirus to Wuhan.

Sharing the conspiracy theory with more than 300,000 followers on Twitter, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian had aired a video of Robert Redfield, the director for the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), addressing a US Congressional committee on March 11.

In the clip, Redfield said some influenza deaths in the US were later identified as cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus which had hit the Chinese province of Wuhan.

Redfield didn't say when those people had died or over what time period, but Zhao pointed to his remarks in support of the theory that the coronavirus did not originate in Hubei province in central China.