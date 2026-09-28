Lahore: Azerbaijani Woman Allegedly Sexually Assaulted By 3 Men, 3 Detained; Vehicle Recovered | Representational image

A 20-year-old woman from Azerbaijan was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Pakistan’s Lahore after being taken to a flat in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area, police said.

The woman had reportedly arrived in Pakistan from Baku more than two weeks ago for business purposes and was staying in Lahore’s Raiwind area.

According to The Express Tribune, police said a case has been registered against three male suspects, with investigators identifying the main accused and launching efforts to arrest all three.

Vehicle Used In Alleged Crime Recovered

According to police officer Anjum Bashir, the woman was taken to a cafe in Lahore’s DHA area by two women at around 11 pm on September 25. Three men allegedly joined them at the cafe.

The men later offered to drop the women in their vehicle. Police allege that instead of taking the victim back, they took her to a flat, where she was allegedly given an intoxicating substance before being sexually assaulted.

The woman was later allegedly abandoned near Lahore’s Ghazi Interchange. Police said her iPhone was also allegedly taken by the suspects.

In the latest development, investigators recovered the vehicle allegedly used in the incident from the house of a relative of the main suspect. Three people have also been detained for questioning as police continue investigating the case.

Two Women Also Under Investigation

Police are examining the role of the two women who allegedly took the Azerbaijani national to the cafe before the three men joined them.

The three male suspects have also been placed on a stop list to prevent them from leaving Pakistan as investigators work to locate and arrest them.

The victim has undergone a medical examination, police said, while a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The investigation is ongoing, with police questioning those detained and conducting further raids to trace the suspects allegedly involved in the assault.