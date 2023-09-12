Khalistani Group Warn of Action Against Indian Embassy In Canada Over Embarrassment To Justin Trudeau During G20 Summit

SFJ demanding Khalistan region for Sikhs | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Banned Khalistani separatist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) chief and terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Panun has issued fresh threats to Indian Government. The Khalistani terrorist has issued the threat in a fresh audio. The Khalistani terrorist has asked the Indian Government to shut down the Indian High Commission in Ottawa and also bring back Indian Envoy and High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma.

SFJ will target the Indian Embassy in Canada

The Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Panun said that the SFJ will target the Indian Embassy in Canada over the embarrassment faced by the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in India. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in India to attend the G20 Summit 2023. The G20 Summit was held on September 8 in Delhi and it concluded on Sunday (September 10).

Justin Trudeau stranded in India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not been able to return to his country even after two days of the conclusion of the summit. He has been stranded in India after the plane in which he arrived was grounded due to a technical issue. The plane was not in a condition to take the PM back to Canada, hence the Canadian Armed Forces arranged for a replacement aircraft. The replacement aircraft which was supposed to land today has been allegedly diverted.

PM Modi raised the issue of Khalistan with Trudeau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of the Khalistani movement being taken place on the land of Canada. He confronted the Canadian Prime Minister and asked him to take action against the Khalistani separatists. However, Justin Trudeau's stand was clear, he said “Canada would always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest."

Justin Trudeau's visit to India was humiliating

The opposition in Canada is claiming that the visit of the Prime Minister to India was humiliating for the leader. Member of Parliament and leader of the Opposition of Canada Pierre Poilievre said "Putting partisanship aside, no one likes to see a Canadian prime minister repeatedly humiliated & trampled upon by the rest of the world." Over the grounding of the PM due to technical glitch, he said "Now Trudeau gets to experience the same flight delays he has imposed on Canadians through his mismanagement of federal airports."

Khalistan referendum

Sikhs turned up in large number on Monday (September 11) in Canada during an event of the Khalistan referendum. The referendum was organised after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of the inaction of the government agaisnt the Khalistani terrorists in Canada. Voting was also held during the referendum. SFJ reportedly said that around one lakh people attended the Khalistan referendum.